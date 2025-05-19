Beyond The Numbers: 11 Analysts Discuss Travelers Companies Stock

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Travelers Companies TRV, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Travelers Companies, presenting an average target of $273.64, a high estimate of $296.00, and a low estimate of $247.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.01% from the previous average price target of $265.64.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Travelers Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $269.00 $245.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $247.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $296.00 $288.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $290.00 $274.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $280.00 $287.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $270.00 $265.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Neutral $267.00 $270.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $274.00 $286.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $247.00 $225.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Underweight $271.00 $260.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $286.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Travelers Companies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Travelers Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.



All You Need to Know About Travelers Companies

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance.

Key Indicators: Travelers Companies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Travelers Companies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Travelers Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

