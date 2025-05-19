10 Analysts Assess PENN Entertainment: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on PENN Entertainment PENN, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.85, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $16.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.79%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $24.00 $25.00 Jason Tilchen Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $28.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Lowers Hold $20.00 $23.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.50 $17.50 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $26.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PENN Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PENN Entertainment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About PENN Entertainment

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Key Indicators: PENN Entertainment's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PENN Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 3.7.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

