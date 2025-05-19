Assessing BorgWarner: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of BorgWarner BWA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BorgWarner, presenting an average target of $34.9, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A 5.93% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $37.10.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of BorgWarner among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $35.00 $31.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Ronald Jewsikow Guggenheim Lowers Buy $33.00 $38.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $42.00 David Leiker Baird Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $31.00 $38.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $34.00 $31.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $36.00 $43.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BorgWarner. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BorgWarner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BorgWarner's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BorgWarner analyst ratings.

Delving into BorgWarner's Background

BorgWarner is a tier one supplier of turbo and thermal management technologies, drivetrain systems, powerdrive systems, and battery and charging systems mostly to automotive original equipment manufacturers. Its products aim to move a vehicle with as few electrons as possible, resulting in cleaner, cost-optimized, and more-efficient vehicles. Foundational products, the combustion vehicle business, contributes more than 80% to group revenue while BorgWarner transitions to becoming an electric vehicle-centric parts supplier (e-business). In 2023, 25% of the company's revenue was sourced from Volkswagen and Ford. Revenue is well diversified geographically, with approximately a third each generated in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BorgWarner

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, BorgWarner faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.23% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BorgWarner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BorgWarner's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.