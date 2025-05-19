Where California Resources Stands With Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on California Resources CRC over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.1, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $36.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.6%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of California Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $44.00 $36.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $60.00 $64.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $49.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $64.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $55.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $68.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $36.00 $62.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $57.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to California Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of California Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for California Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into California Resources's Background

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

Understanding the Numbers: California Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: California Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 73.75%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, California Resources adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

