4 Analysts Assess American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.0, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.24% lower than the prior average price target of $7.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Armintas Sinkevicius Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $7.50 $8.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $5.00 $5.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Neutral $3.50 $6.00 Armintas Sinkevicius Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Axle & Mfg Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's Background

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing, and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The company's segment includes Driveline and Metal Forming. It generates maximum revenue from the Driveline segment.

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.17% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: American Axle & Mfg Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.58. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

