Beyond The Numbers: 20 Analysts Discuss Five Below Stock

Ratings for Five Below FIVE were provided by 20 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 15 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 9 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $85.95, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.63%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Five Below is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $107.00 $94.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $81.00 $65.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $80.00 $57.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $90.00 $85.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $25.00 $50.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $65.00 $86.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Announces Neutral $57.00 - Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $90.00 $93.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $102.00 $117.00 John Heinbockel Guggenheim Lowers Buy $125.00 $140.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $85.00 $85.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $88.00 $105.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $110.00 $150.00 Karen Short Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $93.00 $100.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $86.00 $93.00 Melanie Nunez B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $75.00 $88.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $110.00 $120.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $75.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Five Below. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

About Five Below

Five Below Inc is a specialty value retailer offering merchandise targeted at the tween and teen demographic. The Company's edited assortment of products includes select brands and licensed merchandise. It derives revenue from sales of the Company's merchandise to customers.

Five Below: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Five Below displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five Below's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.48% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Five Below's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

