11 Analysts Have This To Say About Sunrun

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sunrun RUN over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $10.91, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Highlighting a 19.78% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $13.60.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Sunrun's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $15.00 $12.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $14.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Neutral $7.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $6.00 $9.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $10.00 $13.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $14.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $14.00 $17.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $9.00 $12.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Sunrun. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sunrun compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Sunrun's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sunrun's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Key Indicators: Sunrun's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Sunrun displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sunrun's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sunrun's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunrun's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

