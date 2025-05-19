A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Globe Life Through 9 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Globe Life GL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $136.89, with a high estimate of $152.00 and a low estimate of $117.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.41% increase from the previous average price target of $133.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Globe Life. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $125.00 $117.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $139.00 $140.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $152.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $140.00 $141.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $117.00 $126.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $152.00 $140.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $136.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $126.00 $125.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $141.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globe Life. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Globe Life. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Globe Life compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globe Life's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Globe Life's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Globe Life analyst ratings.

Discovering Globe Life: A Closer Look

Globe Life Inc is an insurance holding company. It provides a variety of life and supplemental health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The company's core operations are organized into three reportable segments: life insurance, supplemental health insurance and investments. Investment activities, conducted by the investment segment, focus on seeking investments with a yield and term appropriate to support the insurance product obligations. These investments generally consist of fixed maturities and, over the long term, the expected yields are considered when setting insurance premium rates and product profitability expectations.

Key Indicators: Globe Life's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Globe Life's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.54%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Globe Life's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globe Life's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Globe Life's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.