A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Rithm Capital Through 5 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Rithm Capital RITM, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.50. This current average reflects an increase of 0.75% from the previous average price target of $13.40.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Rithm Capital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00 Jason Weaver Jones Trading Maintains Buy $12.50 $12.50 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $14.00 $12.50 Douglas Harter UBS Lowers Buy $13.00 $14.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Maintains Outperform $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rithm Capital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Rithm Capital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rithm Capital's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rithm Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust that provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries. The company aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest-rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Its investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing-related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated call rights) loans (including single-family rental), and consumer loans. Its operating segments are Origination and Servicing; Investment Portfolio; Residential Transitional Lending; and Asset Management.

Financial Milestones: Rithm Capital's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rithm Capital's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -36.9% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rithm Capital's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rithm Capital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rithm Capital's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

