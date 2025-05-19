Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For Norwegian Cruise Line

Analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 19 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line, revealing an average target of $25.95, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Experiencing a 11.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $29.47.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Norwegian Cruise Line. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $27.00 $31.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $26.00 $30.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $18.00 $27.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $31.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $32.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Announces Buy $25.00 - Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00 David Katz Jefferies Announces Buy $25.00 - Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $27.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy $36.00 $36.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $34.00 $32.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Norwegian Cruise Line. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Norwegian Cruise Line compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Norwegian Cruise Line's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Norwegian Cruise Line analyst ratings.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 70,000). It operates 33 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 12 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 37,500 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Breaking Down Norwegian Cruise Line's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Norwegian Cruise Line's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.91%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Norwegian Cruise Line's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Norwegian Cruise Line's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Norwegian Cruise Line's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 9.88. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.