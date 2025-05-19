Forecasting The Future: 11 Analyst Projections For PACCAR

PACCAR PCAR has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $104.09, along with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has decreased by 10.11% from the previous average price target of $115.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PACCAR by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $127.00 Nick Housden RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $97.00 $106.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $90.00 $105.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $121.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $95.00 $105.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $104.00 $113.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Sell $78.00 $108.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Neutral $105.00 $112.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $121.00 $132.00 Steven Fisher UBS Announces Neutral $108.00 - David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $127.00 $129.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PACCAR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PACCAR compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of PACCAR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PACCAR's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PACCAR's Background

Paccar is a leading manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the premium nameplates Kenworth and Peterbilt, which are primarily sold in the Americas and Australia, and DAF, which primarily services Europe and South America. The trucks segment (74% sales) goes to market through a network of 2,200 independent dealers. Paccar maintains an internal finance subsidiary that provides retail and wholesale financing for customers and dealers (6% sales). In recent years, Paccar has aggressively grown its parts business (20% sales), which include engines, axles, and transmissions for its own truck brands as well as independent producers. The company commands approximately 30% of the Class 8 market share in North America and 15% of the heavy-duty market share in Europe.

PACCAR's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: PACCAR's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: PACCAR's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PACCAR's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, PACCAR adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

