12 Analysts Have This To Say About Delta Air Lines

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Delta Air Lines DAL, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $59.58, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $42.00. A 20.38% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $74.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Delta Air Lines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $66.00 $46.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $42.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $80.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $50.00 $80.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $42.00 $77.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Buy $56.00 $65.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $60.00 $83.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $62.00 $80.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Hold $46.00 $85.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $72.00 $80.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Delta Air Lines's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Delta Air Lines's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Delta Air Lines analyst ratings.

Discovering Delta Air Lines: A Closer Look

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Delta Air Lines's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.12% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Delta Air Lines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.