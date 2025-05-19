What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $13.43, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 21.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Lowers Buy $14.00 $18.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $22.00 Alec Stranahan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Nicole Germino Truist Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $21.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Y-mAbs Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Y-mAbs Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. DANYELZA, is the first FDA-approved product of the company which is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k, or IgG1k, monoclonal antibody or mAb that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas.

Key Indicators: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.41% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Y-mAbs Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.63% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Y-mAbs Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

