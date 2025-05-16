Assessing Schlumberger: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for Schlumberger SLB, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.9, with a high estimate of $59.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.67% lower than the prior average price target of $52.90.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Schlumberger. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $45.00 $50.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $58.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $46.00 $48.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $53.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $58.00 $59.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $48.00 $55.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Buy $59.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Schlumberger. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Schlumberger compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Schlumberger compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Schlumberger's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Schlumberger's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Schlumberger

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Schlumberger: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Schlumberger faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.49% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Schlumberger's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.92%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Schlumberger's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Schlumberger's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

