What Analysts Are Saying About 3M Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on 3M MMM in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $143.5, a high estimate of $179.00, and a low estimate of $96.00. This current average represents a 0.26% decrease from the previous average price target of $143.88.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of 3M among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $167.00 $140.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $100.00 $98.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $164.00 $160.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $142.00 $152.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $165.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $140.00 $165.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $179.00 $175.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Underperform $96.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of 3M compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 3M's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of 3M's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 3M analyst ratings.

Discovering 3M: A Closer Look

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, 3M faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.03% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.8%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: 3M's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

