9 Analysts Have This To Say About Chart Industries

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Chart Industries GTLS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Chart Industries, revealing an average target of $197.78, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A 3.89% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $205.78.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Chart Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $225.00 $250.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $171.00 $160.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $173.00 $197.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $214.00 $231.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $160.00 $165.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $208.00 $214.00 Daniel Kutz Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $250.00 $275.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $145.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $214.00 $215.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Chart Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chart Industries

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Financial Milestones: Chart Industries's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Chart Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

