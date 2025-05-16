What Analysts Are Saying About Sunstone Hotel Invts Stock

Analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.67, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.65%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sunstone Hotel Invts is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfenningwerth Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Duane Pfenningwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $12.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $7.00 $9.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $8.00 $12.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $12.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sunstone Hotel Invts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sunstone Hotel Invts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sunstone Hotel Invts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sunstone Hotel Invts Better

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, and renovates the full-service hotel and select-service hotel properties across various states in the United States. Its firm's portfolio consists upper upscale and luxury hotels located in convention, resort destination and urban markets. Its majority of the hotels operate under a brand owned by Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Four Seasons or Montage. It operates geographically in Califiornia which generates the majority of its revenue; Florida; and Hawaii. The company's sole source of income is hotel revenue from its hotel ownership segment.

Breaking Down Sunstone Hotel Invts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sunstone Hotel Invts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sunstone Hotel Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sunstone Hotel Invts's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.04% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Sunstone Hotel Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.47.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

