Where Braze Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Braze BRZE were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Braze and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $48.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $68.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Experiencing a 7.06% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $52.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Braze among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $47.00 $70.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $38.00 $48.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $55.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $40.00 $50.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $45.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $68.00 $68.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $50.00 $55.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $45.00 $48.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $43.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Braze. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Braze compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Braze's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Braze's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Braze analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Braze

Braze Inc is a customer engagement platform that powers customer-centric interactions between consumers and brands. The company provides solutions for Retail & E-commerce, Media & Entertainment, Financial Services, and Travel & Hospitality related industries. The company offers a single, vertically integrated platform that encompasses the various functionalities, or layers, required for modern customer engagement: data ingestion, classification, orchestration, personalization, and action, all of which is supported by Sage AI by Braze, its AI engine designed to power AI functionality across all layers of this stack. It generates majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Braze's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Braze showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.48% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Braze's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -10.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Braze's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Braze adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.