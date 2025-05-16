Breaking Down Meta Platforms: 44 Analysts Share Their Views

44 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Meta Platforms META over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|20
|23
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|11
|16
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|8
|7
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $686.27, a high estimate of $918.00, and a low estimate of $525.00. Highlighting a 5.6% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $727.00.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
The standing of Meta Platforms among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Raises
|Buy
|$888.00
|$695.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$740.00
|$740.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$650.00
|$615.00
|Greg Miller
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$676.00
|$624.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$655.00
|$628.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$640.00
|$705.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$720.00
|$700.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$664.00
|$752.00
|John Blackledge
|TD Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$700.00
|$725.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$650.00
|$610.00
|Michael Morris
|Guggenheim
|Raises
|Buy
|$725.00
|$675.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$665.00
|$650.00
|Meta Marshall
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$750.00
|$680.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$655.00
|$645.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Lowers
|Positive
|$700.00
|$800.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$750.00
|$725.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$683.00
|$650.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$690.00
|$655.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$675.00
|$610.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$918.00
|$846.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Rob Sanderson
|Loop Capital
|Lowers
|Buy
|$695.00
|$900.00
|Mark Kelley
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$628.00
|$740.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Lowers
|Buy
|$640.00
|$820.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$525.00
|$627.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$615.00
|$660.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$700.00
|$770.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$624.00
|$790.00
|Meta Marshall
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$680.00
|$770.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$655.00
|$780.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Lowers
|Buy
|$650.00
|$800.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$685.00
|$765.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$650.00
|$786.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$610.00
|$775.00
|Jason Celino
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$645.00
|$710.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$640.00
|$765.00
|Michael Morris
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$675.00
|$750.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$610.00
|$725.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$600.00
|$725.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$790.00
|$790.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Lowers
|Buy
|$725.00
|$810.00
|Andrew Boone
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Jason Celino
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$710.00
|$750.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Meta Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Meta Platforms's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.
Discovering Meta Platforms: A Closer Look
Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.
Understanding the Numbers: Meta Platforms's Finances
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 39.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.05%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.
Analyst Ratings: Simplified
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
