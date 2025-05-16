What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About LandBridge

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of LandBridge LB during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $82.75, with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. This current average has increased by 5.75% from the previous average price target of $78.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of LandBridge's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $93.00 $82.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $88.00 $73.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $79.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $79.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LandBridge's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into LandBridge's Background

LandBridge Co LLC is engaged in managing land and resources to support and promote oil and natural gas development. It generates revenue streams from the use of its surface acreage, the sale of resources from land and oil and gas royalties.

Key Indicators: LandBridge's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, LandBridge showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 131.15% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: LandBridge's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LandBridge's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

