What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $168.75, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.73% from the previous average price target of $137.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Alibaba Gr Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $176.00 $190.00 Alicia Yap Citigroup Lowers Buy $169.00 $170.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $140.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Robin Zhu Bernstein Raises Outperform $165.00 $104.00 Gary Yu Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $180.00 $100.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Raises Buy $190.00 $118.00 Alex Yao JP Morgan Raises Overweight $170.00 $125.00 Eddie Leung B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $117.00 Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $130.00 Thomas Chong Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $156.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $125.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Alibaba Gr Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alibaba Gr Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering Alibaba Gr Hldgs: A Closer Look

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Alibaba Gr Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.61% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 17.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alibaba Gr Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alibaba Gr Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.