What Analysts Are Saying About Crescent Capital BDC Stock

Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC CCAP were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crescent Capital BDC, revealing an average target of $16.88, a high estimate of $18.50, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 7.51% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Crescent Capital BDC among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $15.00 $16.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $18.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $18.50 $20.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Capital BDC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crescent Capital BDC. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Capital BDC compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crescent Capital BDC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Crescent Capital BDC's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Crescent Capital BDC's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Inc is a business development company structured as an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. It will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing in secured debt (including senior secured, unitranche, and second lien debt) and unsecured debt (including senior unsecured, mezzanine, and subordinated debt), as well as related equity securities of private U.S. middle-market companies.

Breaking Down Crescent Capital BDC's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Crescent Capital BDC's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -62.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Crescent Capital BDC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 80.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crescent Capital BDC's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crescent Capital BDC's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

