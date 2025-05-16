What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Netflix

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Netflix NFLX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|9
|13
|1
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Netflix and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1171.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $1514.00 and a low estimate of $1000.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.84% from the previous average price target of $1128.52.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The standing of Netflix among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Maria Ripps
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$1380.00
|$1200.00
|Kannan Venkateshwar
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$1000.00
|$900.00
|Jeffrey Wlodarczak
|Pivotal Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$1350.00
|$1250.00
|Mark Mahaney
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1150.00
|$1100.00
|Tim Nollen
|Macquarie
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1200.00
|$1150.00
|Alicia Reese
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1200.00
|$1150.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1200.00
|$1175.00
|Tim Rezvan
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1070.00
|$1000.00
|Steven Cahall
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1222.00
|$1210.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1150.00
|$1025.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$1126.00
|$1126.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$1514.00
|$1494.00
|Matt Farrell
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1150.00
|$1100.00
|Maria Ripps
|Canaccord Genuity
|Raises
|Buy
|$1200.00
|$1150.00
|Benjamin Swinburne
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$1200.00
|$1150.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$1200.00
|$1150.00
|Laura Martin
|Needham
|Maintains
|Buy
|$1126.00
|$1126.00
|John Hodulik
|UBS
|Lowers
|Buy
|$1140.00
|$1150.00
|Alicia Reese
|Wedbush
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$1150.00
|$1150.00
|Justin Patterson
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$1000.00
|$1100.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$1025.00
|$1150.00
|Michael Morris
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
|$1100.00
|$1100.00
|Michael Nathanson
|MoffettNathanson
|Raises
|Buy
|$1100.00
|$850.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Netflix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Netflix compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Netflix's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Netflix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Netflix analyst ratings.
Delving into Netflix's Background
Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.
Netflix's Economic Impact: An Analysis
Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.
Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Netflix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.51% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.
Net Margin: Netflix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.
Return on Equity (ROE): Netflix's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Netflix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Netflix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.
Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.
