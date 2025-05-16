Where NICE Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on NICE NICE in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NICE, revealing an average target of $210.08, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. This current average represents a 10.05% decrease from the previous average price target of $233.54.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of NICE by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $190.00 $180.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $202.00 $235.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $228.00 $279.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $260.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $161.00 $176.00 Patrick Walravens Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $200.00 $225.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Lowers Overweight $226.00 $286.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $279.00 $315.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NICE's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NICE's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering NICE: A Closer Look

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

Financial Insights: NICE

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: NICE's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 13.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.78%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

