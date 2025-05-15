What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBM

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of IBM IBM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IBM, presenting an average target of $261.29, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a 0.55% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $259.86.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of IBM by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $285.00 $276.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $170.00 $160.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $233.00 $237.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $276.00 $276.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Hold $265.00 $270.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IBM. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IBM. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for IBM's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of IBM's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About IBM

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells software, IT services, consulting, and hardware. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which include 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. Primary products include its mainframes, Red Hat software, transaction processing software, and IT consulting.

A Deep Dive into IBM's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IBM's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.55% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.89% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

