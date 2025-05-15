Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines Holdings UAL has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $92.69, with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 21.03%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of United Airlines Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Mckenzie Seaport Global Lowers Buy $89.00 $103.00 Tom Fitzgerald TD Cowen Raises Buy $88.00 $73.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $67.00 $59.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $81.00 $90.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $145.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $94.00 $140.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Positive $90.00 $130.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Neutral $59.00 $107.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $110.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Buy $80.00 $154.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $107.00 $140.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $140.00 $150.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Airlines Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Airlines Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of United Airlines Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Airlines Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines is a major US network carrier with hubs in San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington, D.C. United operates a hub-and-spoke system that is more focused on international and long-haul travel than its large US peers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Airlines Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: United Airlines Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Airlines Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Airlines Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.61.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

