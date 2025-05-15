What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IREN

IREN IREN underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IREN, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 2.29% from the previous average price target of $16.62.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of IREN's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $20.00 $15.50 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $21.00 $22.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IREN. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to IREN. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of IREN compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of IREN's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IREN's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on IREN analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

IREN: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: IREN's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 176.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): IREN's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.56%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IREN's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.21%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IREN's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.25, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.