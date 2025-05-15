Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.5, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $59.00. A 1.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $70.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Victory Capital Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Howlett B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00 Benjamin Rubin UBS Lowers Neutral $68.00 $71.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $69.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $59.00 $75.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $89.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $69.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Victory Capital Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Victory Capital Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Victory Capital Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Victory Capital Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Victory Capital Holdings analyst ratings.

About Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Victory Capital Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Victory Capital Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.73% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.47%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Victory Capital Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

