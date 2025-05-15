What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About JetBlue Airways

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on JetBlue Airways JBLU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 2 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $4.21, a high estimate of $5.00, and a low estimate of $3.00. A decline of 25.62% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JetBlue Airways by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $5.00 $4.25 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.25 $7.15 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $4.00 $7.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Sell $3.00 $5.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $4.00 $6.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $4.25 $5.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of JetBlue Airways's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of JetBlue Airways's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The company has one operating segment, Air Transportation Services, which provides services in the United States, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada, and Europe. The majority of revenue is generated from the Domestic & Canada segment.

JetBlue Airways: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, JetBlue Airways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.12% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JetBlue Airways's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.72%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): JetBlue Airways's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -8.18%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.85. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

