Expert Outlook: Build-A-Bear Workshop Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.14, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.57, the current average has increased by 1.06%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Build-A-Bear Workshop by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Wissink Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $39.00 $35.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Build-A-Bear Workshop's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Build-A-Bear Workshop Better

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.53%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

