What Analysts Are Saying About Devon Energy Stock

Throughout the last three months, 25 analysts have evaluated Devon Energy DVN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 13 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Devon Energy, presenting an average target of $44.76, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Experiencing a 5.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $47.56.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Devon Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $43.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $46.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $53.00 $56.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $43.00 $46.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $38.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $42.00 $52.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $56.00 $54.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $41.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $54.00 $55.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $49.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $44.00 $46.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $35.00 $45.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $46.00 $49.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $35.00 $41.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $43.00 $46.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $47.00 $51.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $42.00 $48.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $46.00 $54.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $54.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $52.00 $50.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $44.00 $42.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $44.00 $44.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Devon Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Devon Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Devon Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Devon Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Devon Energy's Background

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Devon Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Devon Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.8% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Devon Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Devon Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.62.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

