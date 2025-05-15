Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Williams-Sonoma

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Williams-Sonoma WSM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Williams-Sonoma, presenting an average target of $184.38, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $131.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.72% lower than the prior average price target of $189.54.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Williams-Sonoma among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $174.00 $201.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Maintains Overweight $181.00 $181.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Oliver Wintermantel Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $175.00 $180.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $170.00 $195.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Buy $208.00 $226.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Neutral $170.00 $190.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Neutral $168.00 $153.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $165.00 $140.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $185.00 $195.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $220.00 $230.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Underweight $131.00 $123.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Williams-Sonoma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams-Sonoma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Williams-Sonoma's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Williams-Sonoma's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Williams-Sonoma analyst ratings.

Delving into Williams-Sonoma's Background

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (154 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and GreenRow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Financial Insights: Williams-Sonoma

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Williams-Sonoma's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.04% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams-Sonoma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 19.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams-Sonoma's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.