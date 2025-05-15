Where Owens-Corning Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Owens-Corning OC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Owens-Corning, revealing an average target of $189.06, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has decreased by 8.49% from the previous average price target of $206.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Owens-Corning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $160.00 $150.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $218.00 $235.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $184.00 $199.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $180.00 $203.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $167.00 $179.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $155.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $199.00 $212.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $155.00 $200.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $179.00 $215.00 Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $183.00 - Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $212.00 $212.00 Michael Rehaut JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $176.00 $200.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $245.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $212.00 $224.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $235.00 $245.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $200.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Owens-Corning. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Owens-Corning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Owens-Corning's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Owens-Corning's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Owens-Corning

Owens-Corning Inc is a manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. It has an integrated business model with four reportable segments: Composites, Insulation, Doors, and Roofing. It generates maximum revenue from the Roofing segment. Its Roofing segment laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, synthetic packaging materials, and oxidized asphalt. It meets the growing demand for longer-lasting, aesthetically attractive laminate products with modest capital investment. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Owens-Corning's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Owens-Corning displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.68%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens-Corning's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens-Corning's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, Owens-Corning faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

