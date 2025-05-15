18 Analysts Have This To Say About Bumble

During the last three months, 18 analysts shared their evaluations of Bumble BMBL, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 14 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 9 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $6.23, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.58%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bumble. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $5.00 $7.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $4.80 $6.80 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.50 $6.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $7.00 Alexandra Steiger Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $8.00 $10.00 Nathan Feather Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $8.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $6.00 $8.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Shweta Khajuria Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $7.00 $8.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $7.00 $8.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $8.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $6.00 $7.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.80 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bumble. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bumble's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The platform enables people to connect and build healthy and equitable relationships on their own terms. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come every month to discover new people and connect. The company Operates in USA and also Internationally such as United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and others with maximum of revenue from Other Countries.

Bumble: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bumble faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.72% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Bumble's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bumble's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bumble's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.53%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bumble's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

