Expert Outlook: Extreme Networks Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Ratings for Extreme Networks EXTR were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $17.67, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Highlighting a 5.76% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $18.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Extreme Networks by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Lowers Hold $15.00 $16.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.50 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $18.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Extreme Networks. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Extreme Networks's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Extreme Networks Better

Extreme Networks Inc provides cloud networking solutions and industry services and support. Extreme designs, develops, and manufactures wired, wireless, and software-defined wide area-network (SD- WAN) infrastructure equipment, software and cloud-based network management solutions. The company's cloud solution is a single platform that offers unified network management of wireless access points, switches, and SD-WAN. The company operates in a single segment which develops and markets network infrastructure equipment. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Extreme Networks's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Extreme Networks showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 34.81% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Extreme Networks's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.63%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Extreme Networks's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Extreme Networks's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.17. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

