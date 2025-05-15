Expert Outlook: Cisco Systems Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cisco Systems CSCO over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cisco Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $68.9, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. A 2.96% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $71.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Cisco Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $61.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $73.00 $70.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $74.00 $63.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $72.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $67.00 $75.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $63.00 $80.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $73.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $68.00 $73.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $60.00 $72.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $73.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cisco Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cisco Systems Better

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Key Indicators: Cisco Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cisco Systems showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.38% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cisco Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cisco Systems's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cisco Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.68.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

