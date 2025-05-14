Expert Outlook: Corteva Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Ratings for Corteva CTVA were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Corteva and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $73.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $79.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average has increased by 4.08% from the previous average price target of $70.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corteva. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $64.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $79.00 $73.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $72.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $71.00 $65.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $75.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $72.00 $71.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Buy $76.00 $74.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Maintains Buy $69.00 $69.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $71.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corteva. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Corteva compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Corteva's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Corteva's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Corteva: A Closer Look

Corteva is an agricultural inputs pure play that was formed in 2019 when it was spun off from DowDuPont. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop protection products. Seeds generate the majority of profits with the remainder coming from crop protection products. Corteva operates globally, but around half of revenue comes from North America.

A Deep Dive into Corteva's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Challenges: Corteva's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.67%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Corteva's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.76%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corteva's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.57% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Corteva's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

