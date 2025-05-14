Assessing SoundThinking: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for SoundThinking SSTI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $21.33, along with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.57% from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of SoundThinking by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Baldry Roth MKM Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Trevor Walsh Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Brian McKenna Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SoundThinking. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SoundThinking compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SoundThinking's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SoundThinking's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SoundThinking: A Closer Look

SoundThinking Inc is a public safety technology company that combines transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its flagship SafetySmart platform includes ShotSpotter, the acoustic gunshot detection system, CrimeTracer, the foremost law enforcement search engine, CaseBuilder, a one-stop investigation management system, and ResourceRouter, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact.

SoundThinking: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining SoundThinking's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.11% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SoundThinking's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -17.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundThinking's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, SoundThinking adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

