A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MidCap Financial Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of MidCap Financial MFIC, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MidCap Financial, revealing an average target of $13.6, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $11.50. This current average represents a 7.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.70.

The perception of MidCap Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $13.00 $14.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $11.50 $13.50 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $14.50 $15.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MidCap Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of MidCap Financial's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MidCap Financial's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering MidCap Financial: A Closer Look

MidCap Financial Investment Corp is an externally managed, publicly traded, closed-end, diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. It predominantly invests in directly originated and privately negotiated first lien senior secured loans to privately held U.S. middle-market companies, and in other types of securities including, first lien unitranche, second lien senior secured, unsecured, subordinated, and mezzanine loans, and equities in both private and public middle market companies.

Breaking Down MidCap Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MidCap Financial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: MidCap Financial's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 90.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MidCap Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

