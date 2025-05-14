Analyst Expectations For Kontoor Brands's Future

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Kontoor Brands KTB, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $88.18, along with a high estimate of $108.00 and a low estimate of $69.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.72% lower than the prior average price target of $92.55.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Kontoor Brands among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $85.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $83.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Overweight $75.00 $69.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Overweight $69.00 $93.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $72.00 $83.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $100.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $96.00 $108.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Overweight $93.00 $100.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kontoor Brands. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kontoor Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kontoor Brands's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Kontoor Brands's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kontoor Brands analyst ratings.

Get to Know Kontoor Brands Better

Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company. It is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of its portfolio of brands, including Wrangler and Lee. It manufactures its products in owned and leased facilities and distributes the products through both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers. The Company has two reportable segments: Wrangler and Lee. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. The company's geographical segments are the United States and International, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Kontoor Brands: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Kontoor Brands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kontoor Brands's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kontoor Brands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kontoor Brands's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.58%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Kontoor Brands's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.