Beyond The Numbers: 16 Analysts Discuss Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 4 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $784.56, a high estimate of $1000.00, and a low estimate of $547.00. Highlighting a 10.35% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $875.13.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $700.00 $600.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $810.00 $940.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $940.00 $975.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $804.00 $917.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $943.00 $1051.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $700.00 $750.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $800.00 $865.00 Trung Huynh UBS Lowers Neutral $633.00 $768.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Neutral $587.00 $652.00 Brian Skorney Baird Lowers Neutral $652.00 $759.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Lowers Buy $975.00 $1004.00 John Newman Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $850.00 $1152.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $695.00 - Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $547.00 $575.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $917.00 $1019.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1000.00 $1100.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

A Deep Dive into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.7%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

