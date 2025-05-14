Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Capricor Therapeutics

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Capricor Therapeutics CAPR, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $58.2, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Holding firm without variation, the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Capricor Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $30.00 $30.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $77.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capricor Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Capricor Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Capricor Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Capricor Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Capricor Therapeutics's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Capricor Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Capricor Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Capricor Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare form of muscular dystrophy which results in muscle degeneration and premature death, and other diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company's product pipeline includes CAP-1002, deramiocel an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy. Deramiocel is currently advancing through Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Through its proprietary StealthXTM platform, the group uses its exosome technology to conduct preclinical research focused on vaccinology, delivering oligonucleotides, proteins, and small molecules to treat.

Capricor Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Capricor Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.92%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -63.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capricor Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capricor Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

