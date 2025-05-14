10 Analysts Have This To Say About Freeport-McMoRan

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Freeport-McMoRan FCX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.7, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average has decreased by 2.31% from the previous average price target of $46.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Freeport-McMoRan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $43.00 $40.00 Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $48.00 Timna Tanners Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $39.00 - Daniel Major UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $52.00 Orest Wowkodaw Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $45.00 Brian MacArthur Raymond James Raises Outperform $51.00 $49.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $48.00 Abhi Agarwal Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00 Chris LaFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $48.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Freeport-McMoRan. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Freeport-McMoRan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Freeport-McMoRan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Freeport-McMoRan's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Freeport-McMoRan: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Freeport-McMoRan faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.38% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Freeport-McMoRan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freeport-McMoRan's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.53. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

