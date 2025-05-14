Where UnitedHealth Group Stands With Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of UnitedHealth Group UNH during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 8 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for UnitedHealth Group, revealing an average target of $530.47, a high estimate of $660.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 14.01% lower than the prior average price target of $616.87.

The standing of UnitedHealth Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $350.00 $560.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $356.00 $510.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $450.00 $575.00 Michael Ha Baird Lowers Outperform $510.00 $640.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $513.00 $560.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $525.00 $652.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $525.00 $655.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $563.00 $664.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $580.00 $660.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $560.00 $642.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $575.00 $650.00 John Ransom Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $540.00 $635.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $600.00 $640.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $660.00 $610.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UnitedHealth Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of UnitedHealth Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UnitedHealth Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Financial Insights: UnitedHealth Group

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

