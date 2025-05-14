Expert Outlook: AbbVie Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of AbbVie ABBV, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $219.8, along with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $194.00. Marking an increase of 1.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $216.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of AbbVie's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Meacham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $205.00 $210.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Buy $216.00 $214.00 Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $204.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $250.00 $241.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $210.00 - Vamil Divan Guggenheim Maintains Buy $214.00 $214.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $241.00 $239.00 Asad Haider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $194.00 - Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $240.00 $210.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $223.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into AbbVie's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

A Deep Dive into AbbVie's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AbbVie's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbbVie's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AbbVie's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 53.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, AbbVie faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

