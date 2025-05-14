The Analyst Verdict: Silicon Laboratories In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Silicon Laboratories SLAB has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $136.67, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Experiencing a 7.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $147.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Silicon Laboratories. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $120.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $120.00 $145.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Silicon Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Silicon Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Silicon Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Silicon Laboratories compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Silicon Laboratories's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Silicon Laboratories's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Silicon Laboratories analyst ratings.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc Inc is a provider of secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. The company's integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, industry ecosystem, and robust support help customers build industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. Company make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. Company operates in USA, China, Taiwan and Rest of World, with maximum revenue from rest of the world.

Silicon Laboratories: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Silicon Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 91.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -14.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silicon Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -2.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silicon Laboratories's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Silicon Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.