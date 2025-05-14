Demystifying PVH: Insights From 16 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for PVH PVH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $94.38, a high estimate of $160.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. A decline of 11.89% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The perception of PVH by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $70.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $85.00 $95.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $87.00 $103.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $87.00 $91.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $83.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $103.00 $98.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $86.00 $95.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $80.00 $101.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $93.00 $106.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $139.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $123.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $90.00 $130.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $160.00 $172.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $109.00 $128.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PVH. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PVH compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of PVH's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know PVH Better

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PVH's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.41%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

