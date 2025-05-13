What Analysts Are Saying About Plains All American Stock

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Plains All American PAA during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.2, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A decline of 1.94% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Plains All American's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Neutral $18.00 $21.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $20.00 $21.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $19.00 Brandon Bingham Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Plains All American. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Plains All American compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Plains All American's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Plains All American's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Plains All American

Plains All American Pipeline LP through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges or railcars. The NGL segment is involved in natural gas processing and NGL fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Crude Oil segment.

Breaking Down Plains All American's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Plains All American's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Plains All American's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.86%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Plains All American's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Plains All American's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, Plains All American adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

