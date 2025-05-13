Analyst Expectations For Enphase Energy's Future

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Enphase Energy ENPH over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 7 4 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 2 0 1M Ago 2 4 7 1 3 2M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enphase Energy, revealing an average target of $52.1, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $31.11. This current average has decreased by 20.25% from the previous average price target of $65.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Enphase Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Underweight $40.00 $51.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $39.00 $46.00 Gordon Johnson GLJ Research Lowers Sell $31.11 $50.69 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $58.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Sell $33.00 - Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $49.00 $65.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $58.00 $70.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $37.00 $44.00 Christopher Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $59.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $42.00 $47.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $77.00 $90.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $59.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $51.00 $59.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $81.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $47.00 $65.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Announces Sell $47.00 - Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $59.00 $76.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Lowers Buy $78.00 $94.00 Sean Milligan Jefferies Lowers Underperform $44.00 $54.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $75.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Enphase Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Enphase Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Enphase Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Enphase Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Enphase Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 35.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.62%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enphase Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.94%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.49, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

