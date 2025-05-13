Deep Dive Into First Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on First Bancorp FBNC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $49.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Experiencing a 1.01% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $49.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Bancorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $48.00 - Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $50.00 $51.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to First Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for First Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of First Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The company is engaged in providing commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage lending, SBA lending, accounts receivable financing and investment advisory services.

First Bancorp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: First Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.29%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): First Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

